Victory Church hands out gifts at Menands homeless shelter

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunday night is just the beginning of four days of gift-giving from Victory Church to local families in need.

For many who are privileged enough to have a home of their own, Christmas is a given. Victory Christian Church is embarking on a mission this week to make sure everyone, regardless of their place in life, can enjoy the holiday.

“Most of the people living here at the Schuyler Inn are transitional, and some are really having hard times,” Pastor Charlie Muller told News10 after he finished handing out bags of gifts to parents at the Schuyler Inn homeless shelter.

Pastor Charlie describes the living arrangements at the Schuyler Inn as hotel room-sized apartments. He says the church wraps around a dozen gifts for each child staying there to give them a Christmas to remember.

“We want to make sure that if we give Christmas,” Pastor Charlie told News10, “it’s something that we would want.”

They give the presents to the parents, so they can be the ones to hand them to their kids on Christmas morning.

“You know, it’s great, we do tour drives, and kids come and they get toys,” Pastor Charlie told News10, “but we really specifically do this so that the child really says ‘oh, mom is providing this.’”

Pastor Charlie offers the reminder that there are kids all over the area who need a helping hand, especially during the holidays.

“There’s kids at La Salle Institute, there’s girls at Saint Ann’s, and they’re in a group home for Christmas. These are the kids in the shadows, or the forgotten children, as I call them,” Pastor Charlie told News10.

On Monday, Pastor Charlie and Victory Church are going to the Albany County Jail to hand out stockings filled with goodies to all of the inmates.