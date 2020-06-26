Vermonter arrested for alleged felony drug possession during Thruway traffic stop

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Brittany A. Lawley, 22, of Burlington, Vermont on drug possession charges after they say they found meth, fentanyl, crack, and clonazepam in her car.

State police pulled Lawley over on Interstate 90 in Guilderland at around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say they established probable cause to search the vehicle while interviewing Lawley during the traffic stop.

Troopers say they found 58 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.7 grams of fentanyl, nearly half a gram of crack cocaine, and clonazepam pills which were not in their original prescription container.

Police say Lawley’s charges include second-, fourth-, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. According to state sentencing guidelines, all told, these charges may be worth up to life in prison if she’s convicted.

