Vermont offers cash to convert coal heat to wood pellets

Wood pellets

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Clean Energy Development Fund has a new program to help homeowners and businesses convert from old coal to new wood pellet heating.

The fund now offers Vermont homeowners up to $10,000 to help pay the costs of switching to cleaner wood pellet systems. Commercial customers can receive up to $30,000 for changing-out a coal heating system to an eligible pellet system.

Fund director Andrew Perchlik says it’s part of the state’s effort to transform the heating sector to be cleaner and more supportive of Vermont’s local economy.

