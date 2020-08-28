Vermont man to buy campus of closed Green Mountain College

In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 photograph, a Green Mountain College sign is on display among the goods to be sold at an auction at the school in Poultney, Vt. The school closed in May and now the town that hosted it for 185 years is awaiting to hear what will become of the campus. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

POULTNEY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont businessman has purchased the campus of Green Mountain College in Poultney, which closed in the spring of 2019.

Raj Bhakta, the founder of Shoreham-based WhistlePig Whiskey, plans to buy the campus for more than $4.5 million, plus fees.

Bhakta says he hopes to resurrect a new kind of school that will benefit students and the local community. He says he hasn’t yet finalized plans for the campus, but it will probably be what he calls “a work college.”

Vermont Public Radio reports the sale won’t be finalized until next month.

The 155-acre campus includes 26 buildings, with 500,000 square feet and its own biomass plant.

