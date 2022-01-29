Vermont man dead after head-on collision in Whitehall

by: Harrison Gereau

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just after 7:00 Saturday morning, New York State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 4 in the town of Whitehall. Police say 25-year-old Jesse Nesbitt of Wilmington, Vermont, was traveling south on State Route 4 when his vehicle went off the eastern shoulder of the road and struck a guide rail.

Nesbitt reportedly pulled back into the roadway after the crash, crossed into the southbound lane and collided head on with another vehicle. 

Nesbitt was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, 58-year-old Bruce Ferguson of Granville, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

