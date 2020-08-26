Vermont House Speaker says legislative session will focus on budget

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is back in session for the second part of the 2020 split session, where lawmakers will focus on keeping Vermonters safe and finishing this year’s state budget.
Legislative leaders decided to split the 2020 session so they would have more information about state revenues after this year’s federal and state tax deadlines were pushed from April to July because of the pandemic.
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says the state is facing a budget deficit of around $55 million, a much better position than feared a few months ago.
State revenues came in better than expected and Vermont is getting more federal reimbursement for Medicaid expenses.
