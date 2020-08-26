Vermont House Speaker says legislative session will focus on budget

Vermont House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, left, wears a mask while talking to a lawmaker in the Vermont house chamber at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. In state capitols across the U.S., lawmakers have ditched decorum and sidestepped traditional public meeting requirements in a rush to pass legislation funding the fight against the coronavirus and aiding residents affected by the widespread shut down of commerce. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is back in session for the second part of the 2020 split session, where lawmakers will focus on keeping Vermonters safe and finishing this year’s state budget.

Legislative leaders decided to split the 2020 session so they would have more information about state revenues after this year’s federal and state tax deadlines were pushed from April to July because of the pandemic.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says the state is facing a budget deficit of around $55 million, a much better position than feared a few months ago.

State revenues came in better than expected and Vermont is getting more federal reimbursement for Medicaid expenses.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES