Vehicle pursuit on Northway leads to two arrests, crash

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A police chase on the Northway Tuesday afternoon ended in an accident on the median near the Kins Road overpass. State Police took two subjects into custody following the pursuit.

According to New York State Police, Interstate-87, Southbound is currently blocked in that area.

This story is developing, NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.

LATEST STORIES