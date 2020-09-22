Vehicle pursuit on Northway leads to two arrests, crash

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A police chase on the Northway Tuesday afternoon ended in an accident on the median near the Kins Road overpass. State Police took two subjects into custody following the pursuit.
According to New York State Police, Interstate-87, Southbound is currently blocked in that area.
This story is developing, NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.
LATEST STORIES
- South End Connector trail reimagination meeting set for Tuesday
- New York ranked in top 20 for happiest states in America, lowest suicide rate nationwide
- Giants place Saquon Barkley on injured reserve with torn ACL
- NYS lawmakers explore COVID-19’s effect on jails and prisons
- South Glens Falls man charged with stealing thousands from elderly family