SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least half a dozen people in Schuylerville and neighboring Victory Mills woke up to their car windows and windshields being smashed in; some completely broken.

The cause? Paving stones which police say were tossed at several parked cars. The vandals, according to police, did not stop there. At Fort Hardy Park in Schuylerville, trash cans were knocked over, benches flipped and a community book box knocked off its pedestal with books tossed around the park.

Andrew Freebern, a volunteer with Schuylerville Youth Program says he can not understand why the park was targeted. “Since we are a not-for-profit, we don’t rake in a lot of money. This is community stuff too so it makes less sense. I understand if you’re targeting someone personally but to target something like this, you’re hurting the town as a whole.”

Freebern says fortunately he and his family’s cars were not hit by the vandals but a few neighbors were not as lucky. “I have a neighbor two houses down from me, she parks on the street because she doesn’t have a driveway, her windshield got smashed in. Her car is like two years old so she has to call a glass company to get that replaced. It just makes no sense why anybody would do this,” Freebern explains.

According to Saratoga County Sheriff Mike Zurlo, nothing was taken from any of the damaged cars his office is investigating. The Sheriff’s Office along with the New York State Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.