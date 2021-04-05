Vaccine eligibility expands to 16 year-olds and up starting Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Starting tomorrow, those who are 16 years-old and older will be eligible to sign up and receive their covid-19 vaccines. With eligibility expanding once again here in New York State, COVID-19 vaccines are still in high demand.

“Every time we get a shot in someone’s arm, again, we get close to getting back to some kind of normalcy,” explained Dan McCoy, Albany County Executive.

Starting on Tuesday, those who are 16 and older will be able to sign up to get their shot. When it comes to 16 and 17 year-olds rolling up their sleeves—-at this point, they can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“The best scenario is to have a parent with you if you are under the age of 18,” explained Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, Albany County Health Commissioner. “But in certain circumstances, a signed permission slip or a phone call to a parent may also be mechanisms we ensure we have appropriate approval to give the vaccines.”

However, Albany and Rensselaer Counties this week got Moderna vaccines instead of Pfizer.

“We did put in another order for Pfizer for next week,” said Mary Fran Wachunas, Rensselaer County Commissioner of Health. “We have to pre-book every Monday and we did another tray, and we are hoping to get it for next week.”

Albany County is also turning it’s focus to college students—- making Johnson and Johnson shots available there.

“We have a special allocation this week for 1600 vaccines,” said Dr. Whalen.

Warren county is also working to get college students vaccinated. But for those eligible, Don Lehman shares some advice.

“Get the first vaccine you can get, as quickly as you can get it,” said Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public Affairs. “If you can get into a pharmacy, if you can get in to one of the mass vaccination sites in Albany or wherever you have the capability of getting there, do it as quickly as you can.”