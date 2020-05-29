Video Updates from Officials

Vacant house fire under investigation

by: Matthew VanValkenburgh

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews are investigating a fire that caused significant damage to a home that fire crews said appeared to be undergoing renovations Friday morning.

The roof of the structure collapse as a result of the fire, however no injuries were reported as the house was vacant, deputy fire coordinator Michael Romano said.

Romano said they received the initial call at about 4 a.m. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene at 2nd Memory Lane.

There is no information as to what caused the fire, however it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. NEWS10 will provide more details as they become available.

