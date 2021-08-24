Utica man arrested on sex abuse charges

UTICA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Herkimer arrested Pu Done, 41, from Utica, on August 23, for Sexual Abuse in the first degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Allegedly, Done had sexual contact with a 15-year-old female victim in the town of Frankfort. The arrest comes after a joint investigation with the Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

He was arraigned in the City of Little Falls and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail.  He is scheduled to return to court on September 1. The victim is receiving services from the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center. 

