Utica Fire Department rescues kitten from a sewer drain

UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A kitten meowing in a sewer drain was saved by the Utica Fire Department this week.
In honor of Friday, take a look at this heartwarming rescue:
“It took a lot of work for this stubborn guy to come out,” according to the Utica resident who posted the video. “The community is coming together to save animals in our city.”
