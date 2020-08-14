Utica Fire Department rescues kitten from a sewer drain

Kitten meows at flower

Kitten. (Ilona Ilyés / Pixabay)

UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A kitten meowing in a sewer drain was saved by the Utica Fire Department this week.

In honor of Friday, take a look at this heartwarming rescue:

“It took a lot of work for this stubborn guy to come out,” according to the Utica resident who posted the video. “The community is coming together to save animals in our city.”

