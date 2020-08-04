US appeals court: New policy on immigrants already does harm

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Downtown San Diego re-opened today for limited services.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says a judge correctly struck down a new Trump administration rule denying green cards to legal immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps, and other forms of public assistance.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals—whose territory covers the states of Connecticut, New York, and Vermont—on Tuesday upheld the judge’s decision, but narrowed the effect of it to three states rather than the entire nation.

The decision to limit its effect to New York, Vermont, and Connecticut conforms with a January U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

A three-judge panel noted that the rule that went into effect in February has been challenged by multiple lawsuits nationwide. A message for comment was left with the Justice Department.

