Uptown Neighborhood Cooperative meeting Thursday evening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s Uptown Neighborhood Cooperative is meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

At the meeting, residents will discuss causes for concern in the neighborhoods of Beverwyck, Eagle Hill, Melrose, Pinebush, and Upper Washington. Specifically, they’ll dig into the most recent Click Fix Report, which documents neighborhood complaints.

The August 2020 Click Fix Report aggregates tickets submitted from all five neighborhoods, with the majority complaining about potholes in Upper Washington.

To participate, the Zoom meeting ID is 969 387 8909, and the passcode is 0vtRY3.

