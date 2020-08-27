Uptown Neighborhood Cooperative meeting Thursday evening

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Potholes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s Uptown Neighborhood Cooperative is meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

At the meeting, residents will discuss causes for concern in the neighborhoods of Beverwyck, Eagle Hill, Melrose, Pinebush, and Upper Washington. Specifically, they’ll dig into the most recent Click Fix Report, which documents neighborhood complaints.

The August 2020 Click Fix Report aggregates tickets submitted from all five neighborhoods, with the majority complaining about potholes in Upper Washington.

To participate, the Zoom meeting ID is 969 387 8909, and the passcode is 0vtRY3.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga