UPDATE: Man who barricaded himself inside a Troy home now in police custody

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UPDATE 12 P.M. The subject previously barricaded surrendered to police and is in custody. There were no injuries to anyone.

Troy Police responded to a domestic incident at a residence on 6th Avenue and Middleburgh Street Wednesday Morning.

Captain Steven Barker said an individual is believed to be barricaded with a weapon inside the home and asked the public to avoid the area. The road at 6th Avenue and Middleburgh Street was closed due to the police presence.

Police said the incident was contained to a residence and there was no threat to the outside surrounding area.

Shortly before noon, Troy PD provided an update that the situation is ongoing.

Police personnel are investigating the incident.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will update this article as new information is learned.

