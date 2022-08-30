GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists of upcoming closures on Carmen Road (State Route 146) and at East and West Lydius Streets in the town of Guilderland. NYSDOT is continuing construction on a previously announced roundabout.

Closures

East Lydius Street between Carman Road (Route 146) and Evelyn Drive, from Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. through September 16 at 3 p.m.

West Lydius Street between Carman Road (Route 146) and Rosendale Way, from September 19 at 9 a.m. though October 3 at 6 a.m.

Carman Road (Route 146) at the intersection with Lydius Street, from September 30 at 8 p.m. through October 3 at 6 a.m.

Carman Road (Route 146) at the intersection with Lydius Street, from October 6 at 8 p.m. through October 10 at 6 a.m.

Carman Road (Route 146) at the intersection with Lydius Street, from October 14 at 8 p.m. through October 17 at 6 a.m.

Properties within the closures will remain accessible but the roads will be closed to through traffic. Detours for drivers will be posted. Dates and times could change due to weather and work pace.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and drivers are encouraged to slow down. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a driver’s license.