Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, November 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Please take note of the upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Tuesday, November 30

  • On Tuesday, November 30th from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on Eagle Street from Pine Street to Corning Place for an event. 

Wednesday, December 1st

  • Wednesday, December 1st at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, December 2nd at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of South Lake Avenue from 100-114 South Lake Avenue for a gas install. 
  • Wednesday, December 1st at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, December 2nd at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street from 653-657 State Street for service vehicles. 
  • Wednesday, December 1st at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, December 8th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Hamilton Street from Quail Street to Perry Place for a gas install. 

Thursday, December 2

  • Thursday, December 2nd from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Hudson Avenue near 320 Hudson Avenue for service vehicles. 
  • Thursday, December 2nd at 12:00 a.m. until Friday, December 3rd at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus. 
  • Thursday, December 2nd at 6:30 a.m. until Monday, December 6th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of North Pearl Street from 516-528 North Pearl Street and both sides of North First Street just west of North Pearl Street for CIPP Lining Project.
  • Thursday, December 2nd at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, December 10th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Clinton Street from 123-140 Clinton Street for service vehicles. 
  • Thursday, December 2nd at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, December 10th at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side Central Avenue from 402-209 Central Avenue for underground electrical repairs. 
  • Thursday, December 2nd at 6:00 a.m. until Thursday, December 30th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of North Pearl Street near 191 North Pearl Street for construction vehicles and deliveries. 

