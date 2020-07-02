Unlock your inner artist during Phase 4 at Creative Sparks in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’ve all been enduring the stress of the pandemic for months now, but Phase 4 gives us a chance to kick back, relax, and channel our nerves into some art.

“It’s kind of nice to not have to worry so much about things, and just not have to stress about COVID,” Angelina Valente, Manager of Creative Sparks and Balloonatics in Saratoga Springs said.

At the art shop on Phila Street, you can create your own mosaic, and paint a ceramic creation.

Valente said even though it’s about having a good time, the staff is taking lots of precautions to keep you safe while you work on your creation.

“We check your temperature, and ask if you’ve been experiencing any of those symptoms,” Valente explained. You also have to wear a mask the entire time you’re inside.

To limit capacity in the building and maintain social distancing, Creative Sparks will not be taking walk-ins. You can make a reservation by calling 518-583-2030.