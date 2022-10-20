TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Additional resources for domestic violence victims and survivors are now available in the Collar City. Unity House officially cut the ribbon on the Kathryn Allen Center for Domestic Violence Services in Lansingburgh Thursday morning.

“What we do here is we save lives,” said Tabitha Dunn, the Director of Domestic Violence Services at Unity House.

The 13,500 square foot building will provide a variety of resources to victims and survivors. On top of housing domestic violence administrative staff, the site also offers domestic violence-related trauma therapists, safe space and drop-in youth center.

“It was remarkable to see new space. New space in this area, new space for survivors to enter and feel valued, feel like they matter,” said Kelli Owens, Executive Director of the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

The location in Lansingburgh hopes to provide greater access to members of the community, including when it comes to providing care for victims of gun violence.

“One of the reasons we wanted to come to Lansingburgh was so that we could bring our gun violence prevention program here, to the streets that need it most,” Dunn explained.

With the opening of the Kathryn Allen Center, Unity House is expanding its ability to help those who need it most. So far this year, the organization has assisted 1,300 non-residential clients, including 500 youth.

“Our goal is to uplift the community. We want to really provide prevention, education and continuing domestic violence supports to all ages,” Dunn explained.

The center is named in memory of Kathryn Allen, a long-time volunteer for the organization that devoted decades of her life to helping domestic violence victims and survivors.

Members of her family attended Thursday’s ribbon cutting event, thanking the organization for the recognition.