Underage drinking party tied to COVID-19 cases forcing Glens Falls CSD to go remote

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An underage drinking party has led to a district-wide shutdown for Glens Falls City Schools, as more than 10 cases of Coronavirus have now been tied to the gathering.

District officials are calling the sleepover a “super spreader” event. Warren County says more than 50 people attended, including current students and alumni.

The district called the actions of the students at this sleepover “irresponsible and selfish,” as the party led to disruption for more than 2000 students and their families.

“It is unconscionable that this gathering took place, after the intense efforts our students and staff members have made to keep our schools clean, healthy, and open week after week. The situation is infuriating, and we regret having to go remote in January,” the district said in a statement on their website.

Because of how many students and adults are now in quarantine, the whole district will be fully remote for at least two weeks starting January 4th. Athletics are now on pause as well.

The county also expressed frustration with contact tracing related to the party, due to conflicting accounts of who attended.