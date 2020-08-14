UMass taps lawyer to probe Alex Morse misconduct allegations

Alex Morse

Holyoke, Massachusetts Mayor Alex Morse March 10, 2020. (Don Treeger / The Republican / AP)

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts state university has hired a prominent Boston lawyer to conduct an independent review into allegations of inappropriate conduct by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, a former adjunct professor who is running for Congress.

The University of Massachusetts Amherst said Friday that it has tapped Natashia Tidwell, a former federal prosecutor and police officer with experience on Title IX law.

The College Democrats of Massachusetts have accused Morse of having inappropriate sexual contact with students while an adjunct lecturer.

The Democratic mayor maintains his relationships with students were consensual. In a statement released Sunday night, Morse denied allegations of sexual misconduct and vowed to continue his congressional run.  He’s challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Richard Neal in the state’s September 1 primary. 

