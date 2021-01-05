‘UK COVID-19 strain prompts Saratoga County to set up testing site

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that the Wadsworth lab confirmed the first U.K. COVID-19 strain at N. Fox Jewelers in Saratoga Springs. On Tuesday, the New York State Health Department opened a testing site in Saratoga County for those who were in the jewelry store.

This COVID-19 test site is available to anyone who shopped at N. Fox Jewelers in Saratoga between Dec. 18 and Dec 24. and wishes to be tested.

Saratoga County officials says this is not for the general public and is targeted solely to those who shopped at N. Fox Jewelers in Saratoga, NY.

Governor Cuomo says a man in his 60s was the first person to have the U.K. COVID-19 strain. Cuomo says he had some symptoms. He did not travel recently, so evidence suggests it’s in the community. Saratoga County says three other people affiliated with the store are also getting tested.

Out of an abundance of caution before receiving any information regarding the UK strain, and not at the direction of the NYS Health Department, the jewelry store elected to close from December 23 – January 3rd. NYS Department of Health has confirmed that all N. Fox Jewelers staff have subsequently tested negative and that no staff is contagious at the time of this release.

“N Fox Jewelers takes the health and safety of our staff and patrons very seriously and we are working closely with State Health Officials on contract tracing, as well as operating guidelines given recent developments”, says an N. Fox spokesperson.

Testing for patrons will occur at Saratoga State Park, 99 E. West Road, Saratoga Springs, at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, January 5, from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 6, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, January 8, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Many people told News10 they decided to get tested for their safety and piece of mind.

Chuck Kochheiser was one fo the many to visit N. Fox Jewelers in Saratoga Springs around the holidays.

“I went to the store back on the 21st of December and the 23rd of December. I was taking care of my watch repair, so I was there for a very brief period of time,” said he.

Kochhesier says he decided to do his part by getting tested.

“I saw that this was a new strand, so I probably need to go get tested,” said he.

On Tuesday, Saratoga County held a COVID-19 update on Facebook live.

“Our public health department is working with the New York State Department of Health to trace the individuals that have been affected that. So far, just one test has come back positive,” said Mike McEvoy, Saratoga County EMS Coordinator.

During the Facebook live event, many people asked questions about the U.K. variant and Saratoga County’s response. Many of those questions went unanswered.