UAlbany vaccine site booked for months, but more appointments may open up

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s state-run vaccination site began giving out the Pfizer vaccine Friday morning to eligible people with appointments. Officials say that right now, appointments for the next few months are completely booked.

NYS Department of Homeland Security Commissioner Patrick Murphy is urging the public not to give up trying to get a spot, and to check the website frequently. He said they’re asking the federal government for more vaccines, and appointments may open up as they get more.

“The number of vaccines at the site will vary from day to day depending on the supply that we have,” Murphy said, “we will continue to adjust that, and if the federal government gives us more supply, we’ll bring additional in.”

Officials with UAlbany said hosting a state vaccination site is the next logical step in a long journey helping New Yorkers combat COVID-19.

“We are incredibly proud of the role we have played so far in the state’s response to COVID-19,” said UAlbany President Havidan Rodriguez.

“We’re setting up a vaccination site as we are starting to bring back our students for the spring semester, so there’s a lot of work to be done while we’re still battling this virus,” said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, “this virus isn’t over yet.”

NEWS10 spoke with a Sharon Deyette, a woman on her way out of the site, who said she did not have trouble making her appointment. Deyette said the process of receiving her first dose was pleasant.

“They’re careful. They make you sit for 15 minutes [afterward]. They’re a very caring group,” said Deyette.