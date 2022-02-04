UAlbany student accused of stalking female real estate agents

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A SUNY Albany student has been arrested after police said he was stalking several female real estate agents in the Capital Region.

Ahsun Qazi, 25, of New York City, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree and two counts of Stalking in the Fourth Degree. Police said he was sending the real estate agents sexually explicit messages.

Police have identified two victims but believe there are more in the area. Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Qazi is asked to contact Bethlehem police at (518) 439-9973.