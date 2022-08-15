ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday was an exciting day for freshmen moving in at UAlbany. They’ve spent the majority of their high school careers during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, so college feels like a fresh start for many of them.

Ethan Tuller from Plattsburgh was moving in at the Indigenous Quad Monday morning. He remembers the past few years of high school as “chaotic.”

“It’s been rough, but I made it through,” Tuller told NEWS10.

He added that he can’t wait to meet new people and have a relatively normal first semester.

“Feels great that I don’t have to wear a mask,” he said.

COVID protocols for Fall 2022 at UAlbany are broadly similar to the Spring 2022 semester:

Consistent with SUNY guidance, all students coming to any UAlbany campus for any reason are required to have completed their initial series of a WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccine or have a university-approved exemption.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are strongly encouraged for all eligible students, faculty and staff.

Students with university-approved exemptions to the vaccine requirement are required to test weekly for COVID-19 through the university’s in-house RNA Institute saliva testing protocol.

Free, voluntary saliva testing is available to all students, faculty and staff, and all members of the UAlbany community are encouraged to participate.

The university will continue to provide a limited amount of isolation and quarantine housing for students who test positive but who are unable to safely travel home or isolate elsewhere.

Masks are optional except for certain designated areas, such as Student Health Services, where they are still required

Move-in continues throughout the week, and classes begin August 22.