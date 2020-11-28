Two women-owned businesses are making waves for Small Business Saturday

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday which many Capital Region businesses took part in. Two women- small business owners are hoping customers will remember them during this challenging time.

The grill was sizzling and ready to go at Simply Food by Maura in Wilton.

“The breakfast sandwiches are cooking and we are ready to serve customers,” said Maura Pulver.

Across the river in Troy, pottery is available to be purchased at the Broken Mold in Troy.

“We have mugs, bowls, and vases” said Bianca Dupuis.

Maura Pulver and Bianca Dupuis are two female-business owners who are encouraging people to shop small and support local businesses.

“It traditionally is one of our busiest Saturdays of the whole year,” said Dupuis.

Dupuis says this day has a special spot in her heart.

“But this day in particular really showcases that small businesses have been in their brick and mortar for years. It is amazing to see new businesses that have been popping up around the corner as well,” said Dupuis.

Maura is one of the those new business that just opened their doors. She held the grand opening of her restaurant on Saturday morning in honor of Small Business Saturday.

“Today was the perfect day to show that what we are pretty resilient and we are all going to make it through this,” said Pulver.

Both business owners say the pandemic has thrown them many curveballs. They told News10 they are counting on days like this and the community to keep them afloat.

“I can’t say it enough how we have all done a pandemic pivot to try to figure out what work. I am so proud of everybody who is still around and making it work,” said Pulver.

“We are really hoping that folks that still have their jobs will want to come out and support local businesses,” said Dupuis.

From home cooked breakfast sandwiches to handmade pottery pieces, these female- business owners say they are staying strong through it all.

“Small Business Saturday is just one way to show everybody that we are still here and we are not going away no matter what,” said Maura.