Two-vehicle crash on Route 9 leaves 1 hospitalized

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A two-car vehicle crash sent a 52-year-old man to the hospital with leg and possible internal injuries Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash occurred shortly after 1:19 p.m. on Route 9 Southbound near the Stewart’s Shop at 1403 US Route 9.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, however the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation showed the 2003 Oldsmobile Alero which was operated by the 52-year-old man was making a left turn onto Route 9 when it was struck by a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 operated by a 24-year-old man.

The 24-year-old man was uninjured. The names of those involved were withheld by the Saratoga Sheriffs office until they notify family members.

This story is developing.

