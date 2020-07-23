Police: Violent suspect injured 2 Troy officers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police say that two officers were injured in a violent altercation during an arrest.

Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a residence on 4th Street in South Troy when a 911 caller reported her boyfriend acting belligerently. She also said the boyfriend, later identified as Ethan Jordan, 21, of Troy was using a knife to damage property, was trying to gain access to her home, had been hitting his head on walls, and also had a handgun in his vehicle.

Ethan Jordan mugshot. (Troy Police Department)

Jordan punched the first responding officer in the face immediately after he arrived on the scene. In a violent confrontation, police say Jordan bit, punched, kicked, and tried to choke the officer, who afterward had bruises and cuts on his legs, neck, and hands.

Police say the second officer on the scene also engaged with Jordan and injured his hands in the process. The third and fourth officers to arrive finally helped to handcuff Jordan. En route to Central Station with a fifth officer who was not involved in the physical struggle, police say Jordan kicked at windows and doors and bashed his head against the partition in the squad car.

Officers say they asked the Fire Department to evaluate Jordan, still agitated and erratic, for injuries to his face. He was brought to a nearby emergency room, where police say he continued causing a disturbance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and it is not yet clear whether any substances or medical conditions contributed to Jordan’s violent behavior. They say they recovered a knife at the scene, and that Jordan was arraigned remotely on the following charges:

Assault on a police officer

Second-degree strangulation

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree criminal trespass

According to New York’s sentencing guidelines, with three felonies on this list, Jordan may earn up to 34 years if he’s convicted on all charges.

The injured officers were treated at a different local hospital. Police say neither officer can resume full-duty work for several days.

