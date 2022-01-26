Two-time convicted felon arrested on gun possession charges in Albany

by: Harrison Gereau

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple reported the arrest of an Albany man Wednesday, after a traffic stop led to the recovery of a 9mm handgun. Police say Tuesday night, Jameer K. Boyd, 33, of Albany was found to be in possession of the weapon, which was allegedly stolen from the state of Georgia.

Boyd is a two-time convicted felon, according to police reports. He is being charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (felony), and one count of criminal possession of stolen property (felony). He was also given a traffic ticket during the stop.

Boyd was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee, and will be arraigned in Albany City Court on January 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

