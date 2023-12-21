ELZAVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are searching for two teenage girls reported missing in Elizaville on December 17. The teens recently relocated to the Elizaville area from Albany.

Aubrey Congemi, 15, and Briana Carlton, 17, were last seen in Elizaville. Aubrey is described as 5’5”, approximately 140 pounds, with wavy brown and reddish hair around shoulder length. Briana is described as 5’5”, approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair.

Briana Carlton Aubrey Congemi

They are known to frequent the Albany area, particularly the Colonie Center and Crossgates Mall shopping areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. The case number is 11755272.