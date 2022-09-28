ADIRONDACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two-State University of New York (SUNY) graduates are set to compete on season 21 of “Hell’s Kitchen,” a reality cooking competition show hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey. The season is titled “Battle of the Ages” and will be placing up-and-coming chefs against more experienced chefs for the grand prize of becoming head chef at one of Ramsey’s restaurants. The show will premiere on September 29 on Fox.

Billy Trudsoe, a SUNY Adirondack graduate, will be competing on the show after finding out he was selected four days after applying. Trudsoe, who grew up in Chestertown, has worked at restaurants throughout the Lake George region, including the Algonquin, Iva and Audie’s Country Diner, Malone Golf Club, the Garrison, and more. He was a part of SUNY Adirondack’s Culinary Arts Program.

Trudsoe said he has admired Chef Gordon Ramsey for a long time, going on 20-plus years. He considers him the “culinary GOAT,” (greatest of all time).

2016 hospitality management graduate Sakari Smithwick will also be competing on this season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” as this will be his second time competing on a reality cooking show. Smithwick competed on Food Network’s “Chopped” and placed second.

“The competition was an incredible experience,” Smithwick said. “I’ve always been a big fan of Gordon Ramsey, and when the show reached out, I was excited to participate. The competition features some of the best chefs in the country. It was challenging and life-changing, and I’ll never forget it.”