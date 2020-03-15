Two state lawmakers test positive for the coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a tweet from Assemblyman Carl E. Heastie, two members of the New York State Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

It has come to my attention that two of our Assembly colleagues – Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron – have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is important to note that both members have not been in Albany since early March for separate reasons. — Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) March 15, 2020

Assemblymembers Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron are the legislators identified in Heastie’s tweet as testing positive for the coronavirus. Both represent districts in New York City.

Assemblymember Weinstein released a statement Saturday night addressing her diagnosis:

Today I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am coordinating with the New York State Department of Health to ensure the safety of my constituents, colleagues and staff. I began experiencing symptoms the evening of Wednesday, March 11th and I immediately self-quarantined to ensure the safety of my family, friends, and the community. I am resting comfortably and continue to work from home on legislative matters, and I am disappointed that I cannot be with my colleagues as we work toward a budget agreement. Assemblymember Helene Weinstein

Neither member of the Assembly has been to Albany since early March.

According to Heastie, who represents the 83rd Assembly district, the state will undertake an intensive cleaning of the Capitol and Legislative Buildings. Heastie says all legislators and staff who have been in contact with Weinstein and Barron will also be tested.

LATEST STORIES: