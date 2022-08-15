25-year-old Paul Streeks appeared in court Monday, pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Xiaa Price last month.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death.

Streeks appeared in the courtroom first Monday, pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. As part of his plea, the 25-year-old admitted to shooting and killing Price last May.

After being arrested last year, the Schenectady native was initially charged with first-degree murder, as well as two charges of second-degree murder. By pleading guilty to the lesser manslaughter charge, he now faces 25 years behind bars.

“Certainly 25 years is a long time to be incarcerated, but given the possibilities of looking at life without the possibility of parole if convicted of the top count, I think he made the right decision here,” said Shane Hug, Streeks’ defense attorney.

Later on Monday morning, Spencer appeared in the same courtroom, pleading guilty to a lesser charge of attempted assault in the first degree. With that plea, he will be in jail a minimum of seven years and a maximum of eight.

Spencer was arrested in North Carolina last August and was extradited to New York. He too was originally charged with second-degree murder. During his court appearance Monday, the prosecution said he was bound to get a lesser conviction because he was not the killer.

In addition to Streeks and Spencer, Schenectady native Desirique Johnson was also charged in connection with the death of Price.