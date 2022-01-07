Two people charged with kidnapping and assault in Fulton County

Police officers stand in front of the home, right, of Ayoola A. Ajayi Friday, June 28, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Authorities are filing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a Utah college student who disappeared 11 days ago. Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown said 31-year-old Ajayi will be charged with aggravated murder, kidnaping and desecration of a body in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police in Fonda arrested Justin J. Wilson, 31, and Nicole K. Elmore, 35, of Gloversville Thursday in connection with a kidnapping and assault. State Police responded to Nathan Littauer Hospital in Amsterdam shortly after 5:00 p.m. on January 6, after being notified that staff were treating an adult female who may be the victim of a kidnapping.

Preliminary investigation found that Wilson and Elmore, who were both known to the victim, held the victim captive for several days at a house in the town of Perth. During that time, the pair physically and sexually assaulted the victim, causing several injuries.

Charges:

Kidnapping (Felony)

Assault (Felony)

Aggravated Sexual Abuse (Felony)

On January 6, the victim was being driven by Wilson through the city of Gloversville and was able to escape and seek help. With the assistance of Gloversville Police Department, Wilson was located at a residence in the city of Gloversville and taken into custody. Elmore was located in a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the city of Gloversville and was taken into custody.

The pair were arraigned in Perth Town Court and remanded to Fulton County Jail without bail. This investigation is ongoing.