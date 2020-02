ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two males sustained gunshot wounds on Saturday night in Albany.

According to Albany Police spokesman Steve Smith, it occurred at 9:50 p.m. on the 300 block of Clinton Avenue.

One male sustained serious injuries from being shot in the back. The other male was shot in the upper leg (buttocks) area and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing as of Saturday night.