Two injured in early morning Albany shooting

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting that left a man and teenager with non-life threatening gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the incident at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of First Street and Lexington Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back and a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and leg.

Both victims were treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by using the free P3 Tips mobile app.

