Two injured in early morning Albany shooting

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting that left a man and teenager with non-life threatening gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the incident at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of First Street and Lexington Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back and a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and leg.

Both victims were treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by using the free P3 Tips mobile app.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG