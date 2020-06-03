Two Hudson Falls men arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine on Northway, police say

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Late Tuesday evening, state police say they pulled over Matthew N. Smyth, 36, and passenger Phillip R. Scoville III, 33—both of Hudson Falls—for a traffic infraction while traveling on Interstate 87 in Moreau.

During the stop, troopers say police dog on the scene indicated there were drugs in the vehicle. After a search, police say the men had about 106 grams of cocaine.

Police arrested both on the same charges: Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled narcotic drug substance, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell. These B-class felonies are worth up to 50 years if convicted.

