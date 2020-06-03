1  of  3
Breaking News
Protesters march through Albany blocking city streets; rally held at Washington Park Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants starting Thursday Thruway cash tolling to resume tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

Two Hudson Falls men arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine on Northway, police say

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Late Tuesday evening, state police say they pulled over Matthew N. Smyth, 36, and passenger Phillip R. Scoville III, 33—both of Hudson Falls—for a traffic infraction while traveling on Interstate 87 in Moreau.

During the stop, troopers say police dog on the scene indicated there were drugs in the vehicle. After a search, police say the men had about 106 grams of cocaine.

Police arrested both on the same charges: Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled narcotic drug substance, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell. These B-class felonies are worth up to 50 years if convicted.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak