Two found dead in Gloversville home after welfare check

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department is investigating after they found two people dead inside a home following a welfare check Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday at 3:30 p.m. police were dispatched to 128 West St. for a welfare check. The person who called for the check said they had not heard from the family member for several days and the person missed a scheduled event.

Gloversville police officers entered the home and found two 31-year-olds, a female and a male, dead inside.

Police said there is no danger to the community and the circumstances surrounding the death remains under investigation.

