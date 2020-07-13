Two found dead in Gloversville home after welfare check

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Gloversville Police_428159

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department is investigating after they found two people dead inside a home following a welfare check Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday at 3:30 p.m. police were dispatched to 128 West St. for a welfare check. The person who called for the check said they had not heard from the family member for several days and the person missed a scheduled event.

Gloversville police officers entered the home and found two 31-year-olds, a female and a male, dead inside.

Police said there is no danger to the community and the circumstances surrounding the death remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG