Two Capital Region bars have licenses suspended for coronavirus violations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Capital Region bars have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating coronavirus related regulations, Governor Cuomo announced Monday. The bars, which are in Albany and Schenectady, are accused of operating a “bar only service” without dining, amongst other things.

It is alleged that when investigators entered Mark’s Grill, on Curry Road in Schenectady, they found all 14 bar stools occupied with no space between the patrons. Three additional patrons were observed drinking near the bar without facial coverings, a statement from the Governor’s office said.

Investigators claim they ordered beverages without food and were served by a bartender who had a facial covering “around her chin.” They also observed other patrons “milling around” the premises without facial coverings.

At Andy’s Place on New Scotland Avenue in Albany, investigators claim they saw a bartender and four patrons at the bar without masks. Investigators ordered and were served drinks without food, and by the time they left seven customers were seen congregating without facial coverings.

In total, 162 businesses have had their liquor licenses suspended statewide since the Governor declared a public health emergency.

The State Liquor authority believes the suspensions are having a positive effect:

“We are seeing better compliance as a direct result of the hard work and time the task force is putting in, but there are still bad apples out there that need to be held accountable. As we head into the last couple weekends of summer, licensees need to continue to be vigilant and put the health and safety of New Yorkers on the top of their priority lists.” Vincent Bradley

State Liquor Authority Chair

Suspension orders are issued when the State Liquor Authority believes a business poses a threat to public health and safety.

Suspension orders are served immediately and remain in effect indefinitely, with the maximum penalty including the permanent revocation of the license and fines of up to $10,000 per violation. Licensees subject to an emergency suspension are entitled to an expedited hearing before an SLA Administrative Law Judge.

