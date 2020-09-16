Two arrested after State Police recover loaded revolver at traffic stop

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Latham arrested two people after finding a loaded revolver and various drugs, including marijuana inside their vehicle following a traffic stop Wednesday morning. The two were transported to State Police in Latham for processing.

At about 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, State Police in Latham conducted a traffic stop on I-90 in Albany. State Police said Alger Scott, 19, from Schenectady conducted multiple traffic infractions that caused the stop.

Scott was then arrested after a search found him in possession of a loaded revolver and approximately 256 grams of marihuana, as well as several Alprazolam and Hydrocodone pills.  Scott was arrested for criminal possession of a Weapon in the second degree, a class C Felony, criminal possession of marihuana in the third degree, a Class E Felony, endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A Misdemeanor, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

 Sanaa Almeraisi, 19, of Schenectady was also arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Almeraisi was released and is due to appear in the City of Albany Court on September 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. and Scott was transported to Albany County Jail to await arraignment.  

