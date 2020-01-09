Twitter takes aim at online bullying with new policy

(FOX NEWS)– Twitter is implementing new policies in an attempt to combat online bullying, but many are wondering if it will actually work to solve the problem.

The social media giant says that the new features will allow users to control who can or cannot replay to their tweets. Users can choose from the following for settings to control those comments: allowing everyone to respond, only people followed or mentioned in the tweet, just people who are mentioned, or not allowing comments at all.

The new feature is expected to roll out later in 2020.