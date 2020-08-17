Trump says he’ll send feds if NYC can’t stop bloodshed

Protesters rally as police officers and Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers look on in Philadelphia, over the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020. (AP / Matt Slocum)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is again threatening to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities don’t stop a surge of violence that has left seven people dead and more than 50 people shot since Friday.

Trump, who’s running for reelection on a law-and-order agenda as a counterweight to the police and criminal justice reform movement, reacted to the news of the mayhem in his hometown Sunday night on Twitter.

According to police, 51 people were shot from Friday through Sunday, six of whom died from their injuries. Another man died after a physical altercation, police said. Eight people were shot and five people were killed over the same span last year.

Still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and street protests over the police killing of George Floyd, exhausted cities around the nation are facing yet another challenge: A surge in recent shootings has left dozens dead, including young children.

