Trump Jr.: ‘Higher power’ at work after lightning ruins Floyd mural

Floyd, 46, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. His death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S. Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced in June to over 22 years in prison.

The mural was painted in July 2020 by artist David Ross. He told NEWS10’s local sister station that he is looking to do another mural. The city of Toledo said it is planning to create a new mural and will find a new location for the artwork.