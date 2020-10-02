Trump coronavirus: What COVID-19 treatment is the president receiving?

US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey. – White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on October 1, 2020, that he was optimistic about a rapid recovery for the president as he confirmed that Trump has “mild symptoms” after testing positive for Covid-19. “The president and the First Lady… remain in good spirits,” Meadows told reporters. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail as a precautionary measure after his coronavirus diagnosis, the White House announced Friday.

According to a release from Sean Conley, physician to the president, the president completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, Conley says the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

Conley says the president is fatigued but in good spirits.

First lady Melania Trump “remains well with only a mild cough and headache,” Conley said, noting that the remainder of the Trump family are well and tested negative for coronavirus Friday.

Conley says the president is being evaluated by a team of experts, and together, they will make reccomendations to the president and first lady in regards to the next best steps.