Truck-trailer crash on NJ Turnpike kills 10 horses

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. (AP) — State police say a truck pulling a trailer carrying horses on the New Jersey Turnpike crashed and burst into flames in the early morning hours, killing all 10 horses.

Police said the horses were on their way to New York from Florida. Two of horses, Hot Mist and Under the Oaks were owned by Saratoga Springs based West Point Thoroughbreds, the company confirmed.

Hot Mist was a three-year-old Tonalist and Under the Oaks was a three-year old American Pharoah.

Sad to share that two WPT fillies were among the @clementstable horses in the tragic van accident this morning. Rest easy Hot Mist & Under the Oaks. Condolences to her Partners, the Clement team,& all those who loved the 🐴 who perished. Very glad the drivers are ok. 💔 pic.twitter.com/btJGyppf9l — West Point Tbred (@westpointtbred) June 7, 2020

State police say troopers responded to the turnpike’s northbound lanes at 3 a.m. Sunday in East Windsor, Mercer County.

Police said the truck had been heading north when it struck the concrete divider and became fully engulfed in flames, killing the animals in the attached trailer.

Trooper Charles Marchan told NJ.com that the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital, but neither was seriously inured.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the horses were being taken or from what area they had been brought. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

