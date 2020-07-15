Truck driver asleep behind the wheel caused Wednesday morning fiery crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police issued an update after a cement truck driver asleep at the wheel caused all lanes at between Exit 14 and 15 to shut down Wednesday morning.

State Police said the driver from Connecticut told troopers he briefly fell asleep when he began to go off the roadway. Police said the vehicle exited the east shoulder of the road, striking a curb and then a guide rail, before coming to rest in a ditch.

The tanker truck became fully engulfed in flames causing damage to the Lake Avenue Bridge overpass and shutting northbound travel on the Northway until the early afternoon.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

State Police responded to the scene and shut down the all lanes at 5:45 a.m. Drivers who normally commute through that area were asked to seek alternate routes Wednesday morning.

LATEST STORIES