Troy’s Mayor Madden says to keep wearing masks

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the advent of phase one, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden released a video public service announcement reiterating the importance of social distancing.
Wearing a mask reduces the spread of COVID-19, supports front-line medical professionals working to treat those infected, and ensure the successful reopening of local businesses.
Phase one of reopening does not mean it’s time to forget about masks and social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is not eradicated, but its ability to spread has been severely hindered by following these careful recommendations. All projections moving forward into reopening operate under the assumption that New Yorkers will continue to keep a six-foot distance from each other as much as possible, wear face coverings when they cannot, and self-quarantine when feeling unwell.
