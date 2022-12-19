ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Elisa Sumner, 27, of Troy, was arraigned on a 5-count indictment in Albany County Court. Sumner is facing charges of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals.

The indictment alleges that Sumner had intentionally killed a German Shepherd named “Nala” with no justifiable purpose between August 21 and August 29. The indictment also alleges that Sumner had failed to provide sustenance for four other dogs at 42 Spring Street. The four dogs were kept in a residence covered in urine, feces, and garbage.

Sumner was released to the supervision of probation pending her next court date, which has not yet been scheduled. As a condition of her release, the defendant is barred from owning or having custody of any animals.