Troy teen assaulted woman and stole her car, police say

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department says they arrested a 16-year-old boy from Troy on Monday who allegedly attacked a woman and stole her car after she gave him a ride home around midnight.

The woman, 59, told police she encountered the teen in north Troy. She says she was parked in her car when the suspect asked for a ride home, claiming he couldn’t walk. She agreed, and began driving to the area of Massachusetts Avenue, where the teen claimed to live. When they arrived, she says he asked her out of the car to be repaid for the ride by someone living at the residence.

She told police he attacked as she got out of the car, using a blunt object to hit her in the head and hands. She says he pulled her from the car when she tried to get back inside, stole it, and drove off.

A nearby good samaritan heard the woman’s pleas and called 911. Police say they received the report of the disturbance in the area of Massachusetts Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers dispatched to the scene found the woman with serious physical injuries, including “broken bones and severe lacerations.”

The Troy Fire Department also responded to the scene, treating the victim and transporting her to a nearby hospital.

Troy Police Department detectives and State Police developed an investigation overnight. The located and arrested the teen suspect and found the victim’s vehicle.

The teen is charged through juvenile proceedings with the following charges grand larceny, robbery, and assault.

