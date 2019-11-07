Troy students serve lunch to local veterans

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From pumpkin pie to mashed potatoes with gravy, culinary students are saying thank you one hot meal at a time.

For the 16th year, students at Questar III in Troy are preparing and serving a Thanksgiving-style meal for their annual luncheon for local veterans and their guests.

For many of the veterans we spoke to, they keep coming back year after year not just to support the students, but to spend time with their fellow veterans.

Culinary arts students at Questar III’s Columbia-Greene Educational Center also participated in Thursday’s event, serving veterans in their area.